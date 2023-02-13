Sports Almeria offers a multitude of activities, from cultural, leisure, gastronomy to sports

The Municipal Sports Board (PMD) has started introductory courses and boat trips so that Almeria residents can immerse themselves in the depths thanks to the discipline of diving.

The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, confirmed: “The introductory course will be taught by the ISUB Diving Center, in San Jose and is a program that includes theoretical and practical classes, as well as the assistance of specialised instructors and all the necessary material to carry out the activity.”

“At the end of the training, users will obtain a PADI Open Water Diver certification that will allow them to practice diving anywhere in the world up to 18-25 meters deep, depending on the country.”

Anyone interested needs to sign up for the Municipal Sports Patronage User Card which can be done at the PMD offices in the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneo, Almeria.