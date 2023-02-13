By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 14:58
Sports Almeria offers a multitude of activities, from cultural, leisure, gastronomy to sports. Image: Jukkis / Shutterstock.com.
If you are looking for something to occupy your time, it looks like Almeria has something for everyone.
The Municipal Sports Board (PMD) has started introductory courses and boat trips so that Almeria residents can immerse themselves in the depths thanks to the discipline of diving.
The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, confirmed: “The introductory course will be taught by the ISUB Diving Center, in San Jose and is a program that includes theoretical and practical classes, as well as the assistance of specialised instructors and all the necessary material to carry out the activity.”
“At the end of the training, users will obtain a PADI Open Water Diver certification that will allow them to practice diving anywhere in the world up to 18-25 meters deep, depending on the country.”
Anyone interested needs to sign up for the Municipal Sports Patronage User Card which can be done at the PMD offices in the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneo, Almeria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.