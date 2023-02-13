Sunday, February 12, 197 years ago Pinoso became an independent municipality

The people of Pinoso have always commemorated the event on special anniversaries, but it was in 1997 when the best way of celebrating was discovered with Town Day and the Pinoso Fair. The events continue today.

In these 27 years, little by little the event has grown with the incorporation of new activities in a bid to raise awareness of the cultural, tourist and gastronomic resources of the town.

Pinoso is a traditional Spanish town in the countryside of the mountainous Alicante and Murcia border. As well as its astounding natural beauty, Pinoso is also known for its fine wine production as well as its marble and rock salt.

Pinoso has a long history, and it dates back to the Iberians although it didn’t stay Iberian of course. The Romans settled here afterwards and later the Moors called Pinoso home during the Arabian occupation of Spain.

The church of Pinoso, a popular church built in honour of Saint Peter the Apostle, was erected in 1743.