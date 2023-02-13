The smallest towns in Almeria are working their magic

Seven out of ten municipalities in Spain are losing population. In Almeria, it is the other way around. Almost seven out of ten have gained inhabitants. What happened in 2022 in the province of Almeria has no recent precedents in time. Something has changed and a deep analysis will have to be carried out to understand it.

But the data is there and what they throw is positive. 2022 has been a magical year for a good part of the small municipalities of Almeria. A province that, unlike most provinces in the rest of Spain, has enviable figures in numerous aspects related to demography. Almeria is, for example, the province with the highest birth rate on the peninsula.

The province of Almeria has a total of 740,534 inhabitants and the capital is the only one of the large municipalities in the province to lose inhabitants.