Thousands of Amazon customers affected by urgent recall of plug over ‘fire risks’

By Imran Khan • 13 February 2023 • 10:58

Thousands of Amazon customers affected after urgent recall of popular product Photo by Sundry Photography Shutterstock.com

Amazon issues urgent recall of a popular plug affecting thousands of customers after warning risk of electric shock or fire

A product safety warning issued by Amazon has resulted in the recall of a highly sold plug, due to risks of causing a fire or an electric shock.

The company has announced the recall of the product sold in Ireland, affecting thousands of its customers in the country, who purchased it from the website.

As per the Mirror “The product recall has been issued on Amazon’s USB C Fast Charger Plug for iPhone SE, 11, all 12 versions and all 13 versions, of which approximately 3,160 affected products were sold in the Republic of Ireland”.

“The affected products present a risk of electric shock and fire. The plug does not meet the dimensional requirements of the relevant standard”.

The recall of the USB C Fast Charger plug was issued by Amazon on Friday, February 10.

Amazon has also announced that the plug is manufactured by the brand AXIULOO.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.