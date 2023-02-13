Brits in Spain split on masks on public transport in Spain following law change

This was done on February 7 and from February 8 of this year, the Government of Spain ended the obligation to wear masks on public transport.

The requirement to wear a mask in Spain still remains in place in health establishments and services and for workers and visitors attending health and social care facilities.

In light of this ruling, we asked our readers on Facebook how they felt about the change of rules. 53.6 per cent of respondents felt the move was positive, Darren Poston said: “Not before time!! But each to their own!! But for me wearing a mask? no thanks!!,” whilst Lesley Carrington said she was, “Pleased,” and added, “but you can choose for yourself now.”

31.8 per cent of respondents confirmed the ruling would not stop them from wearing a mask. Henry Shurben said: “Midwinter with all types of respiratory illnesses in full bloom. A good time to change the rules?”

The remaining 14.6 per cent of respondents were not concerned either way.

As in all situations, there are pros and cons. Recommended by public health authorities, wearing a mask has an advantage that cannot be taken for granted because it protects us and we protect others by using it properly.

Some of the disadvantages that people have said regarding wearing a mask are, it is harder to breathe, to hear the person you are talking to, and your glasses fog up, etc.

Ultimately the choice is yours – to mask or not to mask – what is the answer?