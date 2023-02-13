Top 5 Crypto pre-sales worth investing in NOW! Dogetti, DogoDoge, Metacade, and more!

By EWN • 13 February 2023 • 11:30

Money is important to most people, and knowing how to handle your money is just as important. If you’re trying your luck and venturing out into the crypto world, wondering where to begin, here are the top 5 new cryptocurrencies that are certainly worth looking into.

Give a DogoDoge a bone

Florence + The Machine were wrong. The dog days are not over. They are just beginning with a brand new meme coin on the block. DogoDoge is a play to earn interactive coins with its own Metaverse system, the ‘Dogoverse.’ The Dogoverse has its own built-in NFTs that investors are allowed to participate in trading opportunities and Dogo Metaracing games, a futuristic virtual reality where players can race dogs and trade tokens online. The native token of the DogoDoge ecosystem is the $DOGO, which is compatible with the Ethereum (ETH) network. DOGO aims to have a 10 Billion token supply by the end of the presale. But DogoDoge is still in the first stage of its presale process with a current value of $0.0026.

Come to the bark side with Dogetti

Dogetti (DETI) is a revolutionary new, Ethereum-based meme coin aiming to dominate the meme coin space over all the other DOGE’s out there. Dogetti is focused on long-term growth and development. Dogetti is fully decentralised and community-driven, with no centralised ownership. The ‘Dogetti Family’ pride themselves on being transparent and having their own open, honest, and free communication system. The Dogetti Family also offer their very own NFT, and users can adopt and customise their very own Dogetti puppy. Dogetti is also working on future developments, implementing a breeding mechanism where holders can breed and grow new Dogetti NFTs and sell or exchange them for currency.

A look into the virtual world of Metacade

Blockchain fanatics and gamers have hit the jackpot with this brand-new Web3 community platform designed especially for enthusiasts of the Metaverse. Users can access play-to-earn games in this dynamic virtual world and communicate with like-minded individuals. Metacade’s aim is to create a self-sustaining platform whilst granting rewards allowing users to stack tokens and rewards. $MCADE is the token of the Metacade universe. The Token operates on the Ethereum network allowing the token to be purchased through a low-cost, secured blockchain.

Get fit and fight it out

Fight Out (FGHT) is a high-end gym chain who has built its very own fitness app that aims to incorporate fitness and finance in one place. By giving people a Move-To-Earn platform that rewards people for completing workouts in any location, Fight Out has managed to collaborate fitness and the crypto world in one place. Users can receive personalised workouts suited to their fitness goals and abilities. Users have access to their very own NFT digital avatar, and as they progress through their fitness journey, this will also reflect on the avatar too! The $FGHT can be purchased on their website and is compatible with the Ethereum network also.

Become a master of the Metaverse

Similarly to Metacade (MCADE), Meta Masters Guild (MMG) specialises in gaming and connecting on the metaverse. However, Meta Masters Guild is the world’s first mobile-focused web3 gaming guild. They vow to build high-quality blockchain-integrated mobile games with a decentralised gaming ecosystem. Users will be able to earn rewards for contributing into this steady ecosystem. The platform is a play-and-earn system. Players will earn ‘Gems’ in the game and then have the freedom to decide what they will do with these gems. They can be exchanged into MEMAG tokens for earning rewards, used to purchase NFT. Users also have the ability to cash out in exchange for other tokens compatible with the Ethereum Platform.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido