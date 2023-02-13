By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 13:32
Tourism launches new free tours to showcase Murcia's culture and gastronomy. Image: Murcia City Council.
This is the new proposal of the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports to promote the culture and gastronomy of the city.
The Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, confirmed that “Murcia is a city rich in history and culture which also stands out for its famous and excellent gastronomy. With this new proposal we want to offer a complete experience of our city, our cuisine and our lifestyle”.
The tours are aimed at both tourists and residents of Murcia and are accompanied by an official tourist guide and last between 3 and 4 hours. A minimum of 6 people is required for the groups to depart and registration must be made up to 72 hours before the departure time.
To register, please send an email to [email protected]
All the information about the routes can be found at www.turismodemurcia.es/es/visitas-guiadas.
