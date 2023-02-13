By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 3:33

NORAD General insists extraterrestrials 'not ruled out yet' after 'object' shot down above Lake Huron

After an unidentified object was shot down above Lake Huron, a NORAD General insisted that extraterrestrials were ‘not ruled out yet’.

Monday, February 13 at 03:30am

Speaking with reporters after a USAF F-16 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object, U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck informed them that extraterrestrials had not been ruled out.

As reported by Reuters, the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) explained that the military has yet to identify where the three recently shot-down objects originated from.

They were also yet to figure out what they were or how they managed to stay aloft without any visible means of propulsion he continued. “We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason”, the General emphasised.

When asked if he had ruled out extraterrestrials, General Glen VanHerck responded: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out”.

However, speaking on condition of anonymity, another defence official told the news outlet that the military had no evidence to show that the downed objects were alien craft.

Monday, February 13 at 0:45am

The Pentagon has just released a statement confirming that an unidentified object was shot down by a missile fired from a USAF F-16 fighter jet over Lake Huron at 2:42pm local time.

It read: “Today at 2:42 p.m. ET, at the direction of President Biden, and based on the recommendations of Secretary Austin and military leadership, an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan”.

“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation. The location chosen for this shoot-down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery”.

“There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected. North American Aerospace Defence Command detected the object Sunday morning and has maintained visual and radar tracking of it”.

“Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites”.

“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more”.

Sunday, February 12 at 9:55pm

As confirmed on the official Twitter profile of Senator Jack Bergman from Michigan, another unidentified object has been shot down by an F-16 fighter jet this afternoon, Sunday, February 12. This time the takedown occurred over Lake Huron in the Great Lakes.

He tweeted: “I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have”.

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

Republican Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin tweeted: “The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose”.

“As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage”, she added.

2/ As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

She had previously posted: “Just got a call from @DeptofDefense— our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters”.

Just got a call from @DeptofDefense — our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12 at 8:59pm

Due to what was described as an “active air defence operation”, a new NOTAM has been issued. This time, Canada has closed its airspace south of the city of Sudbury in Ontario, close to the U.S. border over the Great Lakes.

As reported by the Upward News site, the USAF E-3 Sentry & KC-135 aircraft that were previously seen circling above Lake Michigan have subsequently changed their trajectory and are heading towards the location of the new NOTAM.

DEVELOPING: USAF E-3 Sentry & KC-135 that were in orbit above Lake Michigan are now maneuvering to the new NOTAM over Canada. https://t.co/iOZEZ8hXX5 — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023

It added that a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the US Coastguard had reportedly also been spotted heading towards the same location. The site added that the NOTAM currently in place appears to cover at least 1/4 of Lake Huron.

NOW: US Coast Guard UH-60 Black Hawk is heading towards the area where KC135 was orbiting a few minutes ago. https://t.co/B4jWSOkYNm pic.twitter.com/OMIHlpQmWM — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12 at 8:15pm

The FAA lifted the NOTAM for the airspace above parts of Lake Michigan at 17:50 UTC. There is no further information regarding the ‘object’ though. As observed in a post on the 360°Radar site, there is a lot of activity in the airspace above Lake Michigan.

Sunday, February 12 at 7:10pm

The FAA has issued a NOTAM and closed the airspace above parts of Lake Michigan, near Green Bay, Chicago, this afternoon, Sunday, February 12. After originally saying there was no object, NORCOM has now admitted that there is an object hovering in US airspace.

pic.twitter.com/uI3kBZLZ4h — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 12, 2023

There are reports online that fighter jets have been scrambled to the location and a USAF refuelling tanker is said to be circling.

🚨#BREAKING: The FAA has closed air space for parts of lake, Michigan citing national defense pic.twitter.com/vFffDfijQH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2023

“I am in constant communication with NORCOM and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation’s security is my priority”, tweeted Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana.

I am in constant communication with NORCOM and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation’s security is my priority. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023

Montana Senator Jon Tester just tweeted a few minutes ago: “I’m continuing to receive regular updates from the Pentagon and our intelligence community as we closely monitor American airspace in light of last night’s development. I will keep holding them accountable so the public gets the answers they deserve”.

I’m continuing to receive regular updates from the Pentagon and our intelligence community as we closely monitor American airspace in light of last night’s development. I will keep holding them accountable so the public gets the answers they deserve. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) February 12, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Eyewitness reports claim military jets flying in formation over Gary, Indiana, heading towards Lake Michigan. #FAA — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12 at 3:55am

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) issued a statement to explain why fighter jets were deployed into the airspace above the city of Havre in Montana earlier this evening.

It claimed that the jets were sent to check a radar anomaly but did not identify anything once they reached the location and it was a ‘false alarm’.

Statement from NORAD & U.S. Northern Command pic.twitter.com/aY1VXRCpEs — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 12, 2023

However, a tweet from the Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, appeared to contradict this information. he wrote: “I received a briefing tonight at the White House about an object in Montana airspace. I will continue to receive regular updates. With questions about the Chinese spy balloon still unanswered, the Biden administration must be fully forthcoming with Montanans and all Americans”.

I received a briefing tonight at the White House about an object in Montana airspace. I will continue to receive regular updates. With questions about the Chinese spy balloon still unanswered, the Biden administration must be fully forthcoming with Montanans and all Americans. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12 at 3:00am

The FAA has reopened the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana but refrained from offering any further information. Billings-Logan International Airport and Havre City Airport have been reopened to incoming and outgoing Commercial Aircraft it added.

Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, tweeted: “Airspace is reopened – I will remain in contact with defence officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers”.

Airspace is reopened – I will remain in contact with defense officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023

Steve Daines, the US senator from Montana tweeted: “I’m in direct contact with the Pentagon regarding the object in Montana’s airspace & will receive frequent updates. Montanans still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I’ll continue to demand answers on these invasions of US airspace”.

I’m in direct contact with the Pentagon regarding the object in Montana’s airspace & will receive frequent updates. Montanans still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I’ll continue to demand answers on these invasions of US airspace. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12 at 2:21am

UPDATE: At the time of writing, Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, tweeted @RepRosendale: “I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning”.

I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023

Montana Senator Jon Tester tweeted shortly afterwards: “I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public”.

I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) February 12, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana this evening, Saturday, February 11. It gave no reason other than to specify that an area of about 50 by 50 nautical miles was designated ‘national defence airspace’, according to bnonews.com.

DEVELOPING: FAA closes airspace in northern Montana for 'defense activities' https://t.co/odFWmiKPEo — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 12, 2023

Havre is located close to the Canadian border. Earlier today, an unidentified high-altitude object was shot down in the Yukon territory of northern Canada by a US jet.

An unverified online report just claimed that F-15 fighter jets had been scrambled from their base in Portland and were flying in a northerly trajectory. Refuelling tankers were said to have also been deployed out of Fairchild AFB.

🚨#BREAKING: F-15s out of Portland have been scrambled with a northbound heading; Tankers out of Fairchild AFB are now airborne. pic.twitter.com/oNNOI1OdSc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 11, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

