By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 11:18

Russia says US stopped Ukraine from continuing peace talks to end war last year. Image: g0d4ather/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has reportedly confirmed leaked information from Belarus that the US and its allies prevented the conclusion of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine last spring.

The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz had earlier announced that the US had stopped Ukraine from continuing peace talks with Russia that may have to end the war in the spring of 2022.

This information has reportedly been confirmed by Peskov on Monday, February 13, as reported by Gazeta.

“So we have been telling the Americans this for six or seven months,” Peskov said.

“We are talking about the very document that was agreed upon as a result of very difficult negotiations.”

He added: “And suddenly as if on command from above, read, action on command from above, the Ukrainian side leaves the negotiations.”

As noted, Glaz, citing data from high-ranking “reliable sources”, said that the West prevented the conclusion of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in the spring of 2022.

Last month, Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, said after he met with his CIA counterpart that Ukraine was told to fight and that peace was not possible.

