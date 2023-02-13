Wind and rain didn’t stop Cerro de San Cristobal from waiting for Saint Valentine

San Valentin de Almeria is one of the martyrs from the catacombs that were discovered in the 18th century in Rome. The remains of the martyr’s body that arrived in Almeria was one of many pilgrims who went to pray at the tomb of San Pedro.

They were Christians who martyred them and buried them with a cup of blood, alluding to their martyrdom.

When the catacombs of Rome were discovered in the 18th century and the bodies of several martyrs were exhumed, they were moved to various places, and one of these bodies arrived in Almeria.

The relics of the body were his wax-coated bones, remains that were placed under the altar of San Indalecio and were exposed to worship in August 1782.

Among the festivals celebrated in his honour, are those of February 14 and May 15 (Patron Day of Almeria, San Indalecio).

