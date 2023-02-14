200,000 families offer to adopt Turkish earthquake orphans

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 13:30

Orphan Raghad Ismael - Image Twitter IdLibCalling

The Family and Social Services Ministry of Turkey has said that nearly 200,000 had offered to adopt or become foster families for those children who lost their parents in the earthquake.

Ministry officials told the Hurriyet Daily on Tuesday, February 14 that they were only receiving two or three applications for adoption prior to the earthquake but that following the earthquake they had been inundated.

Officials say that the department is caring for those that need foster care and they have begun the process of evaluating families for adoption, but they said for now only those who were already on their books and who had passed their criteria would be considered.

The Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık said: “Currently, we cannot give our earthquake victim children to those who want to be foster families or to take care of our children periodically as these children are traumatized.

“Therefore, if they are not in the environment they are accustomed to, our preference is for our children to be with our expert personnel.”

It looks like this is the most sensational discovery – baby Kerem was born 20 days ago, of which 2 and a half days, lay under the rubble.

Kerem will remain an orphan.#Turkey #SONA2023 #earthquake #SONDAKIKA pic.twitter.com/1j88LZS2mb — Пан Алієв 🇺🇦🇹🇷🇺🇸 (@Aliyev_news) February 9, 2023

The department also has a waiting period to allow family members to identify their loved ones before they are put up for adoption. The department expects most to be collected by relatives with lawyer Büşra Erman saying: “The children are not directly delivered to other people who say they are relatives.

“They also have to go through the same processes and can only gain the title of the foster family if the application is positive.”

The scale of the devastation has only been matched by the scale of generosity in Turkey as more than 200,000 families offer to adopt the earthquake orphans.

