4 Cryptocurrencies – Cardano, Apecoin, Solana and Dogetti offer excellent opportunities

The cryptocurrency market has several opportunities for users looking to take advantage of them. Many of these opportunities aren’t obvious, so most people often miss out on them. Cryptocurrencies are primarily high-risk assets which explain the reluctance of most users. Users however often miss out on critical opportunities in evaluating the risks. Here are four cryptocurrencies with prospects only those in the know are paying attention to:

Cardano(ADA) offering a serious alternative to Ethereum

Cardano(ADA) is a third-generation blockchain network that grew into a top alternative ethereum blockchain over the past few years. Cardano was created by an Ethereum co-founder via Input Output Global, and the network has implemented several improvements over the years. The network didn’t have support for smart contracts until recently. The smart contract upgrade put the network firmly center stage and sent the price of ADA up, making it a top crypto asset. The network recently had another upgrade called the Vasil hard fork, which is aimed to add some new scalability properties. Cardano also recently launched a stablecoin which would help boost DeFi activity on the network and contribute to building value on the chain.

Apecoin(APE) – Aping the competition

Apecoin(APE) is an ethereum based cryptocurrency that most crypto enthusiasts are not paying much attention to. The new cryptocurrency was created by Yuga Labs and announced as a gaming token for the game, which is purported to launch soon. The cryptocurrency is expected to have a price pump once the game launches, but the market doesn’t seem to pay attention until the traction comes. In this opportunity, once the game launches, it may already be too late for the average retail investor to get in. Beyond the game and the prospects when it launches, Apecoin has proven to be a great utility token for the highly valued APE ecosystem, and it makes sense to bet on the crypto asset.

Solana (SOL) – Shining over the competition

Solana (SOL) is a new-generation blockchain network capable of handling high-volume transactions at a low cost. The blockchain network became popular after the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, showed support for the crypto asset. The cryptocurrency ran from around $4 to about $259 in 2021, making it one of the best performers in the crypto market at the time. Solana has contributed immensely to the growth of several different landscapes in the market but has struggled a bit with DeFi. The network has experienced some downtimes in the past years, making it challenging for crypto enthusiasts to trust it. Solana has also had to deal with concerns about centralisation, but overall it has proven to be a solid solution for the space.

Dogetti(DETI) – Become part of the family

Dogetti (DETI) is a new Ethereum-based memecoin project created to share a feeling of community. The new memecoin aims to be as big as DOGE and is inspired by the memecoin. The new project aims to establish a family atmosphere where everyone feels heard, respected, and cherished. In addition to generating money for the family, this encourages holders to participate actively in the larger ecosystem.

The project will be looking to create DogettiSwap, a decentralised exchange, a safe and secure protocol that allows the exchange and trade of crypto assets. This will return value to the project, store liquidity, and help the community create wealth. Dogetti (DETI) will be coming soon to the market, and it would be a potential opportunity for profit for early investors. Watch this space for updates on when the Dogetti presale begins.

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido