A round of applause from Torremolinos sent to local swimmer, Carmen Balbuena

The race took place at the Lisbon International Meeting on Sunday, February 12, in a competition that brought together about 800 swimmers from different countries in the Portuguese capital.

Balbuena, who competed with the Portuguese club, Louletano, clocked a time of 2:16.06 in the 200 meters butterfly, just behind the Portuguese swimmer Ines Jacinto Henriques who won the gold medal with a time of 2:15.60.

The local athlete, who is currently in the ranks of Inacua Malaga, was also very close to getting on the podium in the 100-metre butterfly where she finished fourth, with a time of 1:01.84, in a test in the one won by British swimmer Jessica Calderbank with a time of 1:01.60.

The Lisbon International Meeting was attended by swimmers from up to 100 clubs from countries such as Angola, Spain, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine.

