AENA network of airports exceeds pre-pandemic data for the first time

It looks as though things are really starting to pick up as AENA (the airport management group which includes Malaga – Costa del Sol Airport) closed the first month of the year 2.1 per cent up on the same month of 2019 and 62.7 per cent more than in 2022.

Malaga-Costa del Sol saw 1,120,167 passengers through its doors in January (+10.5 per cent more than the same month of 2019 and +60.9 per cent more than January 2022.)

Of the total number of travellers recorded in January, 16,858,135 were commercial passengers, of which 10,724,913 travelled on international flights, a 99.2 per cent recovery from January 2019 and 72.1 per cent more than in 2022, and 6,133,222 travelled on domestic flights.

This figure is 7.3 per cent more than pre-pandemic and 49.3 per cent more than last year.

In terms of the number of operations, Malaga-Costa del Sol recorded 9,023 movements (a +5.8 per cent increase on January 2019 and +17.4 per cent on January last year).

