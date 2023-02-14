Aircraft transporting Wagner PMC boss downed by ground missile over Bakhmut in Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 4:11
Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the boss of the notorious Wagner PMC mercenary organisation had a lucky escape on Monday, February 13, when his plane was hit by a ground missile. His SU-24 was flying over the territory of Bakhmut in Ukraine at the time of the incident.
In a post on the official Telegram channel of his Concorde press agency, Prigozhin responded to the rumours about his aircraft being shot down.
The post read: “#1224 A query from the Live24 editorial board and the answer: ‘Good evening, colleagues. The story of the downing of the SU-24 over Bakhmut is currently being actively discussed. The one in which Yevgeniy was flying and from which he was sending a message to Vladimir Zelensky. Can you comment on it?’, they asked him.
The reply said: “We publish Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin’s comment: ‘Yes, indeed, this particular plane was attacked from the ground by enemy air defences today. The pilot performed a miracle and landed the burning machine, having fully accomplished the mission. At the moment the technicians are repairing the plane. The pilot is a beauty. A tribute and praise to him'”.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
