Almería welcomes Netflix film crew for sequences in new ‘La Casa de Pael’ spin-off, ‘Berlín’

By Betty Henderson • 14 February 2023 • 12:44

Almería will once again hit Netflix watchers’ screens in spin-off ‘La Casa de Papel’ series. Photo credit: Daniel Avram / shutterstock.com

ALMERÍA City Council have signed a deal with Vancouver Media production company, allowing the filming of new Netflix series, ‘Berlín’ in the city. The council welcomed film production teams on Monday, February 13.

Head of Production at Vancouver Media, Nacho Fernández met with Almería City Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez to sign a deal ahead of the filming. He explained that the production of the series has brought a film crew of more than 70 people to the area and employed some local people in roles as ‘extras’ as well as catering companies.

Filming began on the same day in two locations in the city area, at the ‘Chiribús’ beach bar, in Cabo de Gata and the Las Salinas church and was expected to last for several days. The series, ‘Berlín’ is a spin-off from the popular Spanish TV series, ‘La Casa de Papel’ following a fictional bank heist.

Fernández thanked Almería City Council for their support on this project and shared his satisfaction with the location, “whenever we have a beach shoot in the script, we try to come here because Almería has so much to offer”.