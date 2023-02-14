Almuñécar council thanks fire search and rescue service for rapid response to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

By Betty Henderson • 14 February 2023 • 10:46

Almuñécar’s rescue services stand in solidarity with Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

AUTHORITIES in Almuñécar thanked fire and rescue services in the town for sending support to Syria and Turkey in the aftermath of the fatal earthquake which struck last week, claiming the lives of thousands of people.

Four members of Almuñécar’s K9 fire search and rescue team, the Arcón Method Canine Rescue Unit (UCRMA) headed to Turkey last week with a central government team.

The Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, thanked the team and their chief, David Cabrera for their unhesitating response to the disaster, during a visit to the fire station on Monday, February 13.

The team left immediately with dogs Maya and Zeus to help conduct search and rescue operations on the ground in Turkey. Since arriving they have faced cold conditions and tragic scenes in the aftermath of the disaster which has claimed more than 35,000 lives.

Joya shared the town’s admiration for the group saying, “Your work is a source of pride not only for the fire service but for all of Almuñécar”. Cabrera described the conditions as “very tough”, thanking his colleagues for their dedication.