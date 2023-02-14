Almuñécar to host Tropical Chef Contest tasking chefs to create delicious papaya-based dishes

By Betty Henderson • 14 February 2023 • 12:17

‘Tropical Chef’ contest organisers pose with this year’s key ingredient, the locally-grown fruit, papaya Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

ALMUÑÉCAR is warming up to host a thrilling cookery contest in March, to find the best ‘Tropical Chef’. This year’s contest will be held at the Playa Victoria Hotel in the town and will focus on the papaya as a central ingredient, aiming to find a chef skilled with tropical flavours.

After being postponed for several years due to the pandemic, the competition is back to its vibrant self from Tuesday, March 14 for the semi-final before the final one week later.

Competitors will be tasked with preparing two dishes featuring the distinctive tropical fruit, one savoury and one sweet. Participants will have 15 minutes to prepare and five minutes to assemble their dish for a chance to win a huge cash prize.

The competition has previously focused on mangoes and avocados as key ingredients, two fruits which are grown in Axarquía, and this year’s edition looks to maintain this tradition by focusing on another local fruit, the papaya.

Local Mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya attended a launch event, where he described the importance of the event in putting Almuñécar on the map thanks to its agricultural wealth.