Benalmadena firefighter travels to Turkey to participate in the rescue work

The team travelled to Turkey to collaborate in the rescue work and attend to the victims of the earthquake that shook the country.

The human team is made up of a paramedic, a dog guide and seven rescuers, who worked in Kahramanmaras, considered earthquake zone 0, until February 14.

The team carried out their work with a light USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team, a rescue dog and technological equipment, composed of geophones and video cameras.

Benalmadena Fire Chief, David Banasco, confirmed: “The team worked non-stop for 60 hours.”

The Councillor for Security, Javier Martin, explained: “On the same day that the earthquake occurred, Oscar Raggio Perez requested permission to participate in the rescue work in Turkey, receiving the authorisation immediately.”

The councillor also expressed his admiration and gratitude “for the professionalism, solidarity and commitment shown by Oscar Raggio with this action, which demonstrates the deep vocation of public service of the Firefighters of Benalmadena.”

