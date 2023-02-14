Big Eyes Coin’s sensational $25.5 million raise: Starting to resemble the success of Dogecoin and Solana

By EWN • 14 February 2023 • 11:00

We live in an era where the underdogs transcend and earn remarkable achievements! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) accomplishes one of the biggest presale openings in recent history by earning $25.5 million. We can see the similarities it shares with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) with its traits and achievements. What do these three cryptocurrencies represent and will Big Eyes Coin be able to follow a similar path?

Wide Eyes, Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a DeFi cryptocurrency being a cat-themed meme coin. A reduction in tax fees is applied when creating transactions. As well as this, the cryptocurrency utilises a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism; this mechanism lowers the carbon footprint which results in an energy-efficient cryptocurrency! To accompany the sustainability of Big Eyes Coin, they keep 5% of the assets in a charity wallet. The wallet is later donated to charities that su-paw-t the ocean (see what I did there). A strong community of cat lovers is starting to emerge with its features appealing to them.

With its sustainability, its aid for ocean charities and the logo being an adorable cat, Big Eyes Coin creates a promising potential for you to invest! You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

Dogecoin’s ludicrous start

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the face of meme coins, originating as the first-ever one! Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer contemplated creating a parody of the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). So they did. Ultimately, it sparked millions of users to be fascinated because of Elon Musk. His tweets caused Dogecoin to ascend in its value. Nowadays, the DeFi crypto operates a proof-of-works consensus mechanism and has introduced an alternative payment system. For instance, Tesla accepts payments in Dogecoin (thanks to Elon Musk).

As a result of Musk’s endorsement, Dogecoin has garnered a dedicated community, to make you feel welcome! Investing might guide you to a fortunate benefit as well as feeling included in its strong community.

Solana’s Sustainability

With its DeFi, Solana (SOL) is a blockchain platform that conducts smart contract functionality. This authorises a fast and scalable platform with its proof-of-history consensus mechanism. Solana’s mechanism also causes it to be energy efficient! These unique features allow speed and scalability to lower transaction costs. Solana’s goal is to always brighten its future! For example, it has the drive to innovate Web 3.0. Gaming has a huge interplay with Solana’s platform; ‘Bladerite’ is a battle royal game that uses Solana to power it.

Solana persists in its breakthrough for the future with their utilisation of its sustainability, Web 3.0 and the gaming world. You could potentially benefit from investing, whilst being part of a hopeful future!

An Optimistic Future

The future seems to be glittering with the authentic features of the three cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that’s continuously growing, just like Dogecoin (DOGE). The sustainability of Big Eyes Coin is also what Solana (SOL) has handled magnificently. With all of this being mentioned, we are left to wonder what else these three can achieve. Only time can tell but it does look encouraging!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido