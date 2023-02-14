By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 3:00

At least five injured in mass shooting incident at Michigan State University

An active shooter has reportedly injured at least five people on the campus of Michigan State University.

An active shooter has reportedly injured at least five people this evening, Monday, February 13, in the vicinity of Michigan State University.

A large number of police units have responded to the location and officers are said to be searching for the gunman after shots were reported near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

A tweet from MSU Police and Public Safety profile read: “MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on the scene. More information to follow”.

In a subsequent post, they added: “UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond”.

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

MSU Active Shooting:

– Multiple injuries after shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing

– All students and East Lansing residents urged to shelter in place

– At least 5 shot (Via BNO)

pic.twitter.com/EaeEyxzstp — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 14, 2023

The gunman is said to be still at large. Unconfirmed reports from a scanner site online suggest that there have been two fatalities and many more injured, caused by two, not one, gunmen.

The university is on lockdown as per the standard protocol. On its official Facebook page, some parents are posting that they have received calls from their children at the facility to inform them of what is going on. They have all been instructed to shelter until the incident is resolved.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

