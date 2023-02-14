BREAKING: BBC offices in India raided by tax officials

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 9:01

The BBC´s offices in Mumbai and Delhi have been raided by tax officials according to the India Times.

The raids follow a BBC aired documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” that investigated prime minister Narendra Modi‘s role in the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state’s chief minister.

The MEA had criticized the documentary as propaganda and lacking objectivity.

Reports suggest that the surveys are being conducted in connection with “international taxation and transfer pricing,” and BBC was notified in advance about the I-T survey. It is understood that the raid only involves the BBC offices and not the staff or their homes.

India had blocked the showing of the documentary including online but it is believed that several private screenings had taken place. That led to clashes with police and as pètition seeking a petition seeking a complete ban on BBC and BBC India from operating in the country. However, that was dismissed by the Supreme Court

Critics say that the banning of the programme is one of the ways the ruling party in India deals with those that oppose its rule, with at least one journalist going so far as to accuse them of fascist tactics.

The BBC has yet to respond to the news that the offices in India had been raided by tax officials.

