BREAKING: British national reported killed in Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 19:05

British national reported killed in Ukraine

A British national has been killed in Ukraine as reported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.



As reported today, Tuesday, February 14, by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, a British national has been killed in Ukraine. ‘We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities’, said a government spokesperson.

No further information has been released yet regarding the individual’s identity or where they died. It was confirmed though that their family had been informed, as reported by metro.co.uk.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

