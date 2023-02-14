BREAKING: British national reported killed in Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 19:05
British national reported killed in Ukraine
As reported today, Tuesday, February 14, by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, a British national has been killed in Ukraine. ‘We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities’, said a government spokesperson.
No further information has been released yet regarding the individual’s identity or where they died. It was confirmed though that their family had been informed, as reported by metro.co.uk.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.