By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 1:56

'Suicidal' driver in New York lorry rampage has 'history of mental illness'

A rampage by the driver of a rented truck through Brooklyn in New York left eight pedestrians injured.

Tuesday, February 14 at 1:56am

The male who drove a rented truck into pedestrians in the New York borough of Brooklyn has been named by NYPD as 62-year-old Weng Sor. He injured eight people and has a long history of mental illness according to his son and brother-in-law. It was discovered that he also spent time in prison.

As reported by The New York Times, Sor was on a ‘suicidal’ rampage, apparently telling cops: “Shoot me. I’m not stopping”. He led police cars on a chaotic 30-minute chase which ended with him driving his U-Haul vehicle onto the pavement.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed that two of his victims were in critical condition. Two more were serious, while the other four suffered varying minor injuries.

Speaking at her press conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “Behind us is a U-Haul truck stopped successfully by the NYPD, ending a violent rampage through Brooklyn that left at least eight people injured. We know a very limited amount about the suspect at this time. That’s part of our investigation”.

“There are approximately seven scenes that we have to process at this time. The preliminary information is that the U-Haul struck people first and then we engaged after that”, she added.

Watch as NYPD executives provide an update on an active investigation. https://t.co/L5BogAY0sM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13 at 6:26pm

At least six people are believed to have been injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn in New York City.

The incident occurred specifically on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue where a U-Haul vehicle appeared to deliberately leave the road and mount the pavement. There are no reports on the severity of injuries suffered by any of those involved.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident”, commented New York councilman Justin Brannan.

Bomb squad units are said to have been deployed to the location. Footage uploaded onto social media shows a very active scene with emergency services vehicles surrounding the offending lorry. One police officer is thought to be among those injured.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple pedestrians were struck at three different locations by a U-Haul truck⁰⁰📌#Brooklyn | #Newyork Currently A U-Haul Truck is surrounded by multiple police vehicles as multiple pedestrians were struck at three different locations with a cyclist was dragged… https://t.co/FdzlkGcvHo pic.twitter.com/XRJjb2Ukcl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

There are reports that an NYPD vehicle prevented the lorry from leaving the scene and according to @rawsalerts, the 50-year-old Asisn driver has been arrested. NYPD is yet to issue a statement about the incident, which coincides with the start of Sayfullo Saipov’s trial.

In 2017, the defendant committed a similar crime when he drove a rented Home Depot vehicle into a crowd of people on the West Side Highway. Eight people died as a result but the police have not yet suggested that the two incidents could be linked.

🚨#UPDATE: Here's the Suspect being Taken into custody after multiple people were struck by the U-Haul truck police are reporting the he is 50 years old and Asian pic.twitter.com/7ztPPl4XaV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.