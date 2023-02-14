By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 13:50

BREAKING NEWS: Moldova closes airspace over security reasons

According to reports from Moldova on Thursday, February 14, the government has temporarily closed its airspace due to security reasons

The airspace in the Republic of Moldova has been temporarily closed, as the news has also been confirmed by its airline Air Moldova.

A recent statement posted on their social media accounts states, “Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova is closed, we are waiting for the resumption of flights”.

It adds, “Those who are at the airport, aboard or scheduled to fly today, please stay calm and follow the airport information panels online at www.airport.md. and www.airmoldova.md”.

So far, the airline has not confirmed the reason for the closure of its airspace, and further updates from the government of Moldova are awaited.

As per unconfirmed reports, the closure of the airspace took place at 4 pm local time.

