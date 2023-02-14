By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 16:26

BREAKING NEWS: Police cordons off Swiss parliament in Bern

Swiss police in Bern have cordoned off the area around its parliament asking people to not go near a suspicious man and a car

The Swiss parliament has been cordoned off by the police in Bern on Tuesday, February 14, as officials have asked people to stay away from a suspicious car and a man.

This was also announced by the Bern cantonal police in a Tweet that said, “We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of a man who has been stopped,”

“Because of a car close to the Bundesplatz, the square, and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons. This applies to public transport as well,” the police added, referring to the square outside the Swiss parliament building.

The police, as per Reuters, have also said that several buildings in the vicinity have also been evacuated, adding that people have been asked to say away from the area.

