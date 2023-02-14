China claims US sent at least 10 high-altitude balloons into Chinese airspace

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 14:44

Spy balloon - Image Broadcast Media Shutterstock.com

A foreign ministry spokesperson has accused the US of sending at least 10 high-altitude balloons into Chinese airspace over the last year.

The spokesperson Wang Wenbin told the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, February 14: “It is also common for US balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries.”

A spokesperson for the Biden administration refuted the claim although earlier reports suggest that it is not uncommon for weather balloons to go off course.

The same spokesperson continued saying that it was a “complete accident” that the Chinese civilian unmanned spaceship had strayed into US airspace. He reiterated the belief that the U.S. had overreacted.

Taiwan also commented on the question of spy balloons saying that they were the least of the problems facing the country with computer hacking by the Chinese a far more serious problem.

China´s largest manufacturer of weather balloons has gone on record to say that the balloon shot down in the US was not one of theirs. The US, however, is convinced that the manufacturer of the balloon has links with the Chinese military although no concrete evidence has yet been provided.

The FBI is said to be investigating the balloons at present with further information expected sometime in the days ahead.

Whether the truth about the balloons and the counterclaims from China that the US sent at least 10 high-altitude balloons into Chinese airspace will ever be known remains to be seen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.