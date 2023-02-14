Coca-Cola to axe and rebrand Lilt as new Fanta flavour after 48 years

By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 20:11

Image of the new Fanta brand replacing Lilt. Credit: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

After 48 years on the market, Lilt is to be rebranded as a new flavour of Fanta by Coca-Cola.

One of the world’s most refreshing soft drinks is to be permanently removed from the market and rebranded under a different name. After almost 50 years, Lilt is to be axed by its parent company Coca-Cola and rebranded as a flavour of Fanta.

Since its conception in 1975, Lilt has gone under the advertising slogan of ‘the totally tropical taste’. Coca-Cola announced on Monday, February 13, that the delicious drink will return as the new Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

It will be available in 330ml cans, 500ml bottles and two-litre bottles and retain ‘the same totally tropical taste’ the company assured. The packaging will feature ‘a graphic nod to the totally tropical taste of the product’s roots’ The 2-litre bottles will also be available as a zero-sugar drink.

This new drink will be introduced into stores under its new name and packaging today, to coincide with St Valentine’s Day, Tuesday 14.

The Grocer, Coca-Cola’s Europacific Partners said of the launch: ‘Lilt fans may have spotted a gradual transition as the drink has made its way into the Fanta family over the past few months, with changes to packaging and logo’.

‘Some have even hypothesised on social media that Lilt may be becoming part of the Fanta brand, and one went as far as producing their own news broadcast-style video’, it added.

30-somethings and 40-somethings who haven’t drunk Lilt since 1998 left devastated by today’s news. pic.twitter.com/eUsdXlYmzl — Martin Ross (@martingrantross) February 13, 2023

“Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt’s loyal fanbase that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love. It’s still bursting with tangy tropical flavours. It’s just got itself a new name”, emphasised Martin Attock, the CCEP GB VP of commercial development.

