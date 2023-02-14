Construction of the new Estepona Town Hall located next to the promenade

This building for administrative use consists of 13,068 square meters, of which 9,157 will be built above ground: the ground floor plus seven floors (same height as the adjoining building).

It will also delve 3,911 meters below ground, in a mezzanine and a basement intended for parking with 131 spaces.

On the ground floor, the uses of greater public concurrence will be established, with the access hall, reception, general register and technical assistance, in an open space that will allow access to the different departments and that will connect with the rest of the building.

It is expected that the building will be “an environmental benchmark for the city”, as it has a design that focuses on accessibility, sustainability and energy efficiency, making the most of natural light, renewable energies and bioclimatic solutions.

