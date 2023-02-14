By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 0:57

Image of former NSA employee Edward Snowden. Credit: Wikipedia - By Laura Poitras / Praxis Films, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27176492

Washington created the ‘unidentified objects’ incidents to divert attention away from a possible Nord Stream investigation suggested Edward Snowden.

According to the former US National Security Agency (NSA) employee, the recent incidents involving unidentified objects being shot down in North America were a diversionary tactic by Washington.

They were staged to divert the attention of journalists from the investigation into the incident with the explosion of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines Snowden claimed on his Twitter account.

“It’s not aliens, I wish it were aliens, but it’s not aliens. It’s just the ol’ engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream) until next time”, Snowden wrote.

it's not aliens i wish it were aliens but it's not aliens it's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream) until next time — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 13, 2023

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh – who specialises in investigative journalism – citing a source, published an article in which he said that explosive devices were planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercise by US Navy divers with the support of Norwegian specialists.

According to Hersh, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden after nine months of discussions with administration officials involved in national security issues.

In response to a request from TASS, Adrienne Watson, the head of the press service of the National Security Council of the White House, called the version set out by Hersh ‘a complete lie and a complete fiction’.

Last week, the North American Joint Aerospace Defence Command located three ‘unidentified objects. Two were shot down by the US military in national airspace, and one more over Canadian territory.

It was later noted that all three objects were much smaller than the Chinese balloon, were at a lower altitude and were not outwardly similar to it. The last of these was destroyed on February 12 over Lake Huron on the border between the United States and Canada, its wreckage, presumably, fell into Canadian territorial waters.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on February 2 that the US authorities had spotted a ‘reconnaissance balloon’ over the continental part of the country. It was shot down on February 4 by the US military off the coast of South Carolina, within US airspace.