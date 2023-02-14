Estepona again requests government takes steps for coastal defence works

The Mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano explained that the Consistory has the will and the means to carry out these necessary actions to protect the coast in the municipality, which has a length of 22 kilometres of coastline.

“This issue is a priority for the Consistory”, said the Mayor, who regretted that there is no urgent planning by the central government to solve the problem.

The Mayor added: “The continuous storms that hit the Malaga coast have become a periodic threat to the coastal strip, causing numerous problems and serious damage to public and private infrastructure and equipment.”

“The regret is that this is affecting the competitiveness of the province as a tourist destination and causes a negative impact on this sector of activity.”

The mayor recalled that in other places on the coast of Estepona where coastal defence works have been carried out, there are clear results of stabilisation and protection against storms.

