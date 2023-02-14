Estepona now has a new system of intelligent cameras for the control of urban traffic

Now it will allow the Control Centre of the Local Police Headquarters to have a quicker response whilst also being available to other Security Forces that require it.

The system will allow all Local Police patrol vehicles to have a technical assistance device that will allow them to access the traffic video cameras installed on public roads.

The company Aplicaciones Tecnolgicas Juma has been responsible for the installation of a total of 240 cameras in 75 different points of the municipality.

In addition, checkpoints have been placed in the access areas to Sierra Bermeja. This new system of intelligent cameras also includes the installation of an IOT sensor platform that allows the measuring, among other things, of the meteorological data (temperature, atmospheric pressure, relative humidity, rain, wind speed and direction), air quality and noise, thereby contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint.

