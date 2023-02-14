Fuengirola set to introduce Parkour to the municipality

It requires jumping, climbing, running, rolling, swinging, walking on all fours and any other type of movement that the situation demands.

Those who practice it (the so-called traceurs) must combine strength, speed, agility, coordination, control and abundant creativity.

Fuengirola is set to create an area for Parkour practice next to the new Natural Park.

The news was announced on Monday, February 13 by Mayoress, Ana Mula. She confirmed: “Young people are a very important sector for our city and for the government that I lead. We put a lot of effort into involving them in the life of the city.”

“Offering activities and facilities where you can develop personally and have fun is one of our priorities. We are delighted to present what will be one of the elements that will make up a new large leisure and recreation area for all the people of Fuengirola, and especially for this sector of the population.”

