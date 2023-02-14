Goalkeeper saves penalty only to collapse and die moments later

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 12:28

Arne Espeel - Image Winkel Sport B

A goalkeeper playing for Belgian side Winkel Sport B has died on the pitch moments after saving a penalty.

Arne Espeel was reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, February 14 to have been in action against Westrozebeke at Winkel Sport’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, West Flanders Province when the incident occurred.

Espeel´s team were up 2-1 in the second half when Westrozebeke were awarded a penalty.

Much to his team´s relief, he pulled off a great stop but moments later he collapsed onto the pitch. The team´s management tried to revive the player using a defibrillator and an ambulance was called.

Sadly the 25-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The club have issued a statement saying: “Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning at the sudden passing of goalkeeper Arne Espeel.

“We wish Arne’s family and friends our heartfelt condolences at this heavy loss. Football is taking a back seat for some time.”

The club’s Sporting Director Patrick Rotsaert said that an autopsy was to be carried out on Monday but the results have yet to be made public. Continuing he said the news had been hard for the club.

Speaking to the Flemish outlet Het Nieuwsblad he said: “It’s a tragedy and a shock to us. Arne had been with the club his whole life, and he was dearly loved. It’s a really hard blow.”

The club paid tribute to the young goalkeeper who saved a penalty only to collapse moments later with a walk through the streets of Sint-Eloois-Winkel in West Flanders on Monday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.