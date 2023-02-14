Investigation reveals over 100 priests suspected of child abuse still active in Portugal´s Catholic Church

By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 14:29

A commission investigating child sexual abuse cases by members of Portugal´s Catholic Church said more than 100 suspected priests are still active

According to an investigation by a commission, more than 100 priests who have been suspected of child sexual abuse still play an active role in Portugal´s Catholic Church.

This announcement by the Portuguese commission comes after a report was published by them stating “at least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church – mostly priests – over 70 years”, as cited by Reuters.

A statement made by Pedro Strech, a child psychiatrist, who headed the commission said, “There is an approximate (number of accused priests) and it will clearly be more than 100,”

“Those on the list should be removed from their roles or at least should be banned from interacting with children and teenagers during the investigation”.

Investigations of child abuse cases in Portugal were stated by the commission in January 2022, and the final reports suggest that the “findings were the tip of the iceberg”, as 4,815 victims documented in the reports is the “absolute minimum number of victims”.

The commission has now said that they are in the process of preparing the list of the accused priests and will be sending it to the Church as well as the office of the public prosecutor.

“The Church had the moral and ethical duty to collaborate with judicial authorities”, added Stretch.

