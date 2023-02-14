La Cala Lions are delighted to add more strings to their bows

For the past six years, the Mijas Town Hall has been running a programme to help these ladies, together with the Mijas Hunters Association and the AECC.

The ladies who suffer from lymphedema often use archery to help them cope with this condition. The vibration produced by the string on the bow when the arrow is released towards the target is a gesture which favours the drainage of lymphedema.

This is not only supported by scientific studies carried out on ladies suffering from breast cancer but also corroborated by the users of this programme in Mijas.

Several of the ladies explained their lymphedema had decreased in size after just six weeks.

Lions’ President, Wynson Beswick, was delighted the Lions were able to help the Huntsman Association by presenting a cheque for €1400.

The Lions’ President said: “Thanks to everyone who supports the Lions, including Councillor Arancha Lopez and Paloma Gomez from AECC. We are delighted to be able to help the local community in many diverse ways.”

