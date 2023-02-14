Lanistar has launched Google Pay! How does the Fintech compare to Nubank and Neon?

By EWN • 14 February 2023 • 16:46

The world of fintech provides the financial industry with the challenge, competition and motivation it needs to help improve customer experience. Fintechs offer financial services via non-traditional routes, providing the ultimate unique experience for customers. Good fintechs provide their customers with greater choice and financial freedom. With an assurance of speed and convenience, fintechs are usually easier and quicker for consumers to access. Three fintechs currently standing out in the fintech market are: Lanistar, Nubank and Neon.

Lanistar bringing a new energy to Fintech

The Lanistar app is bringing a fresh lick of paint to the arguably outdated card payment provider infrastructure. Lanistar is an online platform which gives its users the freedom of managing their own finances whilst undergoing a personal and unique experience. The Lanistar app is modern and has numerous enticing features, including the popular PIX and Boleto. Its number of safe, exciting and easy features make Lanistar an easy choice of fintech.

The Lanistar app gives users the freedom to manage all of their accounts and each transaction is fast, secure and straightforward. This ease of use makes the process of handling finances fun for customers and a once tiresome process has become a breeze with the Lanistar app.

Google Pay Via Lanistar is now live and this will give its users an even better purchasing experience. Google Pay can be used as a fast, easy and secure payment method.

With features like PIX, Boleto and the newly launched Google Pay, customers can personally handle each exchange the way they want and should be able to, enabling them to become financially strong.

Nubank offers financial freedom

Nubank gives its users the financial freedom to control where their money goes in the easiest way possible. Nubank aims to transform traditional financial services with its innovative technology that helps them to provide the best user experience. Nubank was founded in 2013 and its longevity helps it harbour the skills it needs to provide the best service for its customers. Nubank prioritises customers empowerment, and has over 75 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

It is clear that Nubank is pushing the boat out to provide for their customers. Nubank’s impressive design and technological advancements place it in a powerful position as a fintech. The Nubank customer experience is efficient, low-cost and aims to empower their experience when handling their money.

Neon is a Stand-Out Fintech

Neon is a popular fintech founded in 2016, currently known as being the the second most popular fintech in Brazil. It’s a customer base reaches well over 9.5 million, Neon charges no annual fee and gives its users unlimited bank transfers. Neon aims to unite technology and design to help make its users financial experience easy and unique. Neon is set on offering low cost, mobile-first products. With the offer of reduced inequalities and easy to navigate financial avenues, Neon is proving itself as a stand-out fintech.

