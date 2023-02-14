Looking to invest in Cryptocurrency? Try Dogecoin, Polygon and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 14 February 2023 • 11:15

As Prices of major cryptocurrencies continue to fluctuate in their search for consistency, some crypto currencies have however stood out in tough times, due to their steady rise and remarkable show of stability. These cryptocurrencies are Dogecoin, Polygon and Big Eyes Coin.

The trio may not yet be in the big leagues of Bitcoin and Ethereum, they despite this have earned their places in the comity of the most reliable cryptocurrencies, posting significant gains day after day, week after week.

Dogecoin: Back In ‘Cloud 9’

The dog-themed “Doge” online meme served as the inspiration for the 2013 joke cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin (DOGE). It is utilised for online transactions and has developed a considerable fan base. Dogecoin has grown to become one of the most popular crypto currencies in the world and presently occupies the 9th position – which it recovered from Polygon.

Dogecoin also rose to global fame, following its affiliation and “hype” by celebrities, especially Elon Musk who is known as the “Dogefather”. At press time, DOGE currently sells for around $0.08423 and has increased by 2.8% in the last 24 hours, bud decreased by 8.1% in the last 7 days, a result which made Polygon quickly leapfrog it on Friday before rallying back.

Polygon: Keeps elite status despite DOGE resurgence

The Polygon Network is powered by the Ethereum token Polygon (MATIC). Polygon had enjoyed an impressive run leading up to it initially displacing Solana to claim the 10th position. It later went on to usurp Dogecoin to take the 9th position last Friday, before DOGE showed dogged resilience to bark back.

Polygon has however had a firm grip on the 10th place and will be looking to capitalise on any further slip-up by Dogecoin. Polygon is currently worth $1.17187 on the market, having gone down by about 8% in the last 24 hours and decreased by 2% in the past 7 days.

Big Eyes Coin: Making a major impact

The new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has continued to make a name for itself as one of the most reliable cryptocurrencies and one of the best cryptos that will launch in 2023. In what has become the most iconic and unbelievable presale in recent times, $BIG has now raised USD 25.76 million, even before going live. It has continued to gain popularity among industry experts and investors alike, due to its visionary and investor-centric style.

The cat-themed coin has also announced a 200% launch bonus. This launch bonus gives investors three times their investment back when they buy Big Eyes Coin $BIG. That is, a two thousand dollar purchase will give investors six thousand dollars worth of $BIG.

$BIG is a decentralised coin. It’s nice that cats are now included in the meme category! $BIG is also a big supporter of philanthropic causes and plans to keep 5% of its assets in a wallet for charitable donations. Big Eyes Coin aspires to the top after being properly introduced! During the presale, it is also taking exchanges for BNB, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin.

Investing is great, and investing early is even greater. 200% bonus when promo code “LAUNCHBIGEYES200” is used! Big Eyes is an investment that ensures excellent returns!

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido