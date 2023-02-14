Magical Masquerade Ball to return with Nerja’s Royal British Legion this April

By Betty Henderson • 14 February 2023 • 11:31

Guests enjoyed a magical evening at last year’s Spring Masquerade Ball which returns to Maro this April. Photo credit: Royal British Legion Nerja (via Facebook)

THE Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year, the Spring Masquerade Ball. This year’s edition is set to take place in the middle of spring on Saturday, April 22.

The ball is set to be a dazzling affair and includes a three course meal at the Caves Restaurant in Maro, near to Nerja. Guests will receive a welcome drink, canapes and meal choices for the three course meal as well as wine and water during the meal.

After the meal, guests will get the chance to socialise with each other and meet other members of the branch of the Royal British Legion which represents and supports current and former members of the British and allied armed forces. Incredible entertainment will also be provided by performers Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen.

The event is always popular, so prior booking is essential. Tickets for the evening cost €45 for members and €50 for non-members. To book, please contact Kim Bowe by email: [email protected] or by phone: 711077576.