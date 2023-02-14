By Anna Ellis • 14 February 2023 • 14:39
Marbella leads house price increase among large Spanish municipalities. Image: AlviseZiche / Shutterstock.com.
In Marbella, housing is at a record price of €4,121/m2, compared to €2,246/m2 in Orihuela and €1,672/m2 in Torrevieja, according to data from the specialist portal Idealista.com.
Two other towns on the Costa del Sol, Mijas and Fuengirola, are also among the ten cities where housing has become more expensive in the last year.
Mijas has recorded a 14.2 per cent price increase closing January with a record price of €2,440/m2 and occupies the fifth position among the biggest increases.
Housing in Fuengirola registers an average price of €2,892/m2 after registering an increase of 12.1 per cent in the last year, and the municipality occupies the eighth position among the most expensive in Spain, according to the Idealista report.
