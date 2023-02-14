Russia’s presidential press secretary Dmitriy Peskov claims NATO is a “hostile organisation”

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 February 2023 • 11:23

Russia's Dmitriy Peskov slams NATO as a "hostile organisation". Image: AntonSAN/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN presidential press secretary Dmitriy Peskov has claimed NATO is a “hostile organisation to Russia”, as reported on Tuesday, February 14.

Peskov has called NATO a “hostile organisation” to Russia, which the North Atlantic Alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg “confirms every day.”

“NATO is an organisation hostile to us, which confirms its hostility every day and which is trying hard to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible,” Peskov said.

He added that “this requires certain precautions,” as reported by Gazeta.

The chief of NATO, which recently had its websites, including those of the Headquarters of the Alliance’s Special Operations Forces, hacked, said that the countries within the alliance would continue to supply Ukraine with equipment and weapons.

During a press conference on February 13, Stoltenberg said that NATO was not involved in the conflict in Ukraine but that some member countries were. He added that Ukraine can win the war and that it is important for world peace that the conflict is brought to an end.

Stoltenberg also spoke about the recent ‘spy balloons’ flying over the US, which he linked to Russia and China.

He said that the balloons were part of a pattern of increased surveillance of NATO countries by China and Russia.

The NATO chief said that there was clear evidence that the two countries were using whatever means are available to spy on NATO Allies.

NATO maintains that it is not hostile to Russia however and has accused the nation of spreading a misinformation campaign globally.

NATO said: “Since Russia began its aggressive actions against Ukraine, Russian officials have accused NATO of a series of threats and hostile actions.”

It added: “At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Allies agreed that Russia is the most significant and direct threat to their security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe. Due to its hostile policies and actions, NATO cannot consider Russia to be our partner. NATO does not seek confrontation and poses no threat to Russia. The Alliance will continue to respond to Russian threats and actions in a united and responsible way.”

