Nerja History Group take in the sights and culinary delights of Valencia in recent excursion

By Betty Henderson • 14 February 2023 • 11:06

Members of Nerja History Group enjoy a guided tour of Valencia city centre during their long-awaited trip to the coastal city. Photo credit: Nerja History Group (via email)

AFTER several years of the pandemic disrupting trips, Nerja History Group’s trips have returned in style! 34 members of the group enjoyed a three-night trip to view historic sights and enjoy gastronomic delights in Valencia on Monday, January 23.

In Valencia, the group took several tours with local guide Angela including of the city’s Estación del Norte, several fascinating squares, markets, silk exchange, and Valencia’s gothic cathedral where they viewed the Holy Grail! Members of the group also enjoyed trips to the city’s various museums.

The group also explored the avant-garde City of Arts and Sciences space, opera house and CaixaForum which offered memorable views.

After the success of the excursion, plans for the group’s next adventure are already in the pipeline!

Nerja History Group was established by a former nun, Dr Dorothy Price back in 2002, uniting a group of people around a shared love of history. With more than 20 years of experience, the international group regularly hosts talks and takes trips sharing their historical expertise.

Further information about the group is available online: http://nerjahistorygroup.com/ or by email: [email protected]