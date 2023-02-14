By Chris King • 14 February 2023 • 23:44

'NYPD Blue' child star actor Austin Majors found dead in homeless shelter aged 27

Austin Majors, who as a child actor starred in ‘NYPD Blue,’ passed away at the age of 27.

It was revealed on Monday, February 13, that Austin Majors, who made a name for himself as a child actor in the popular television show ‘NYPD Blue’ passed away last Saturday 11. His death was reported by the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

According to sources close to the case, the 27-year-old Californian died at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles. Foul play is not suspected but the results of a post-mortem examination by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office will determine whether he actually died after possibly ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl.

“Was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and music producing”, read a statement from his family.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew, that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever’, it concluded.

Austin starred in seven seasons of ‘NYPD Blue’, playing Theo Sipowicz. His character was the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, the show’s focal point, played by actor Dennis Franz.

He starred in 15 different films and television shows, including Treasure Planet, NCIS, Little Manhattan, Bye Bye Benjamin, The Ant Bully, and The Gray Man.

