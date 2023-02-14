Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps 1675% During Presale, While Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Shift Upward

By EWN • 14 February 2023 • 10:20

Recently, the crypto world has been abuzz with the tremendous growth of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has seen its value surge by an astonishing 1675% during its presale. Meanwhile, two other digital assets, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), are also attracting attention as they shift upward in the market.

Cardano (ADA)

Founded in 2018 by Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain platform focused on scalability and interoperability. Cardano (ADA) is also the first blockchain platform to be based on a scientific philosophy and developed using peer-reviewed research.

Cardano (ADA) is powered by its native cryptocurrency ADA, which has seen steady growth in the past few months as the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem continues to grow. Plus, as a proof-of-stake blockchain, Cardano (ADA) holders can receive staking rewards for staking ADA in the official staking pool or any third-party staking pool.

In terms of adoption, Cardano (ADA) is becoming increasingly popular among developers, with many projects using its technology. The most notable partnership is the one established with New Balance to tokenize their sneakers using the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

While the price of Cardano (ADA) has plummeted during the crypto bear market, Cardano (ADA) is now fighting back — rising from $0.24 to $0.40 in just one month.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to scale and support decentralized applications with minimal energy consumption. In fact, Solana (SOL) can process up to 50,000 transactions per second — making Solana (SOL) one of the fastest blockchains in the market.

Solana (SOL) is powered by a unique proof-of-history protocol that relies on validators to secure its network. As with Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) holders can earn rewards by staking their tokens.

2022 was a terrible year for Solana (SOL) — falling more than 90% from its peak of $260. The good news for Solana (SOL) holders is that the price is slowly recovering, with Solana (SOL) rising from $8 to a current price of $22 in just a few weeks.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Introducing Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the groundbreaking decentralized crowdfunding platform that is transforming venture capital. For the first time ever, everyday investors now possess the same opportunities as professional venture capitalists. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the power of venture capital is now accessible to all.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints fractionalized NFTs to replace stocks issued by companies, making it possible for people to invest in smaller amounts. While $10,000+ is typically the minimum amount needed to invest in venture capital, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables investors to buy into a company with as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also uses smart contracts to eliminate manual paperwork and enable instant settlement of transactions, eliminating the risk of fraud. Solid Proof, the best auditing service in the blockchain space, vouches for the validity of all smart contracts.

The final piece of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the ORBN token. This utility token is used as a means of exchange between buyers and sellers in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem. It also rewards holders with staking rewards, governance rights, access to new investment opportunities, and more.

It’s no surprise that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has pumped more than 1675% in its presale and tokens cost only $0.071 in its current seventh phase. As more people become aware of the groundbreaking opportunities Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides, it’s likely that its value will continue to rise.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido