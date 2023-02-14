Rugby Europe Women’s Championship begins with a win for the Netherlands

On what was a highly emotional day in Amsterdam on Saturday, February 11, the Netherlands kicked off the Rugby Europe Women’s Championship 2023 with a convincing 38-12 win against Sweden.

Playing in their first game since the death of team-mate Inge van der Velden from cancer last month, aged 30, the Dutch ran out with a framed number 11 shirt in memory of the former winger whose sister, Linde van der Velden lined up at number eight.

In the build-up to the match, head coach Sylke Haverkorn had said: “We’ve never had more reasons to win than now, especially after the past intense and emotional weeks. The girls are ready to show what they’re made of.”

Backing up the words of their coach, the Dutch were on it from the get-go and raced into a 33-5 half-time lead.

Spain, ranked in eleventh, will host the Netherlands on 19 February with Sweden travelling to face Las Leonas on February 25.