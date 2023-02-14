Mass brawl between Russian and Ukrainian footballers in Turkish hotel

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 February 2023 • 11:02

The match of Ukraine Premiere League FC Vorskla vs FC Minaj at Vorskla stadium - Image: Vitalii Vitleo/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN and Ukrainian footballers sparked a huge brawl at a Turkish hotel on February 13, according to several reports.

Reports on Tuesday, February 14, reveal that a mass brawl broke out between Russian and Ukrainian footballers in the Turkish ‘Royal Seginus’ hotel.

Players from the Russian side Yaroslavl Shinnik and the Ukrainian football club FC Minaj clashed after both clubs stayed at the same hotel in earthquake-ravaged Turkey.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that several representatives of Minaj approached the coach of the Yaroslavl Shinnik and began to demand that he sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

In response, he reportedly called his opponents out into the street for a “talk” and to “sort it out once and for all”.

This sparked a mass brawl, according to reports, which led to hotel staff getting involved.

Украинцы из команды «Минай» избили игроков из ярославского «Шинника», в турецком отеле Royal Seginus. Всего по итогам драки пострадали четверо российских футболистов, и теперь неясно, смогут ли они играть в ближайшее время. pic.twitter.com/05hLvOW5fJ — Игорь Пачковский (@Q0MT6pFmbVqynsM) February 14, 2023

Later on, after things had apparently calmed down, a few players from the Ukrainian club found themselves in the same lift as a Shinnik player and they reportedly beat him up.

Then, when the lift arrived at one of the floors, a group of Yaroslavl players were standing there and after noticing one of their players had been attacked, another mass fight broke out between the Russian and Ukrainian players.

Police officers and ambulance crews had to be called to the hotel, BAZA reported.

Two police officers and extra security guards were then permanently placed on duty at the hotel, the report read.

A source from the hotel told BAZA that “everything calmed down.”

The media outlet also reported that players from the Ukrainian club approached the Russian players to find out why they had not been protesting against their government.

A total of four Russian players were said to have been injured as a result of the fight.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.