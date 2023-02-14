By Anna Ellis • 14 February 2023 • 14:02
Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) commences a new official sports partnership. Image: Saudi Tourism Authority.
Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has commenced an official partnership with the world’s pre-eminent T20 cricket league, the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).
An event to inaugurate the partnership was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 14.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports around the world. Through this partnership, STA aims to tap into a strong fanbase between the two countries, encourage affinity and increase awareness of Saudi as a leading destination for Indian travellers, especially among young people.
With more than half of its population below the age of 30, India shares a similar demographic profile with Saudi Arabia, where 58 per cent of the local population is in the same age group.
As part of Saudi’s tourism strategy, India represents immense potential as it is expected to be Saudi’s largest tourism source market by 2030. The partnership is a strong example of Saudi supporting the country’s Sports sector.
Saudi continues to strengthen its competitive advantage in the market, and it will look to welcome more than two million visitors from India this year.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
