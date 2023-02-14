Sky trash or spy balloon as US recovers sensors and significant electronic equipment

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 7:57

Spy balloon - Image Broadcast Media / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. military has recovered the suspected spy balloon shot down over the coast of South Carolina earlier this month, which it said contained significant “debris” including sensors and electronic equipment.

A statement issued by the US Northern Command as reported by the Guardian on Tuesday, February 14 said: “Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure.”

It is understood that the equipment is being sent to the FBI which will investigate what the contents of the balloon were being used for.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, claimed the surveillance operation began under former President Donald Trump.

He said: “It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it.

“We detected it, we tracked it. And we have been carefully studying to learn as much as we can.

“We know that these PRC [People’s Republic of China] surveillance balloons have crossed over dozens of countries on multiple continents around the world, including some of our closest allies and partners.”

A classified briefing of senators is due later today according to CNN whilst the Fuji News Network in Japan has said a similar object reported over Japanese waters last January was most likely a Chinese spy balloon.

The Biden administration has been criticised for the lack of information surrounding the suspected spy balloons, which include an unidentified octagonal metallic object spotted over Lake Huron.

Kirby has since said, “[But] while we have no specific reason to suspect that they were conducting surveillance of any kind, we couldn’t rule that out.”

He added that they were shot down over “an abundance of caution to protect the security, our security, our interest and flight safety.”

That view was supported by Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who said: “I think obviously there is some sort of pattern in there. The fact that we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention.”

There has been some suggestion that the balloons could be so-called sky trash, items that were launched to monitor the weather and to conduct a scientific test but which have drifted away and are no longer in use.

According to the Guardian around 2,000 such balloons are released every day across the world.

The Chinese have claimed the items are sky trash which would correlate with the news that the spy balloon contained sensors and significant electronic equipment.

