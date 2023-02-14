The 2023 Solheim Golf Cup Trophy is set to visit Benalmadena 

“That is five days during which we will organise a series of public events to bring the cup closer to the people of Benalmadena. We will make sure that it travels around the most emblematic places in the city.”

The Councillor for Sports, Joaquin Villazon added: “The Solheim Cup is a top-level competition, and the trophy’s visit to the municipality brings a very significant tourist projection to Benalmadena.”

Navas also confirmed that, within the space of two weeks, a meeting will be held with the managers of Golf Torrequebrada, ambassadors of the competition, to finalise the preparations for the organization of the special events on the occasion of the visit to Benalmadena of the trophy of the Solheim Cup 2023.

The Solheim Cup 2023 will take place from September 22 until September 24 September at Finca Cortesin in Marbella.

