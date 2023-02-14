UPDATE: Forensic search specialist calls for a wider search area in hunt for Nicola Bulley

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 8:44

Park bench where Nicola Bulleys phoine was found - Image Twitter Lancashire Police

08:36 (February 14) – Forensic search specialist Peter Faulding has called on the police and the general public to widen their search for Nicola Bulley.

Convinced that she is not in the river, Faulding told the Times: “People in the wider vicinity for several miles around St Michael’s should be looking for any suspicious activity.”

He added that people should be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary or any suspicious activity that may have taken place in the days and hours before Bulley´s disappearance.

Saying it was time to look at all options he said if she is in the woods he will find her, at the same time providing the police with maps of the area and guidance on where a body could be hidden. These he said would be ditches, hedgerows and wooded areas – anywhere you could hide while ditching a body.

The advice comes as the mother of Libby Squire who was found seven weeks later in the Humber estuary after disappearing in 2019. She has told the family not to give up hope in the search for her.

14:34 (February 13) Lancashire police are said to be keeping an open mind as the theories behind the disappearance of Nicola Bulley grow.

The latest news on Monday, February 13 is that the top investigator who exposed Jimmy Saville and who worked on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is being brought in to assist in the search. Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas is a former detective.

I will be spending time up in St Micheals on Wyre next week to pull together a quick turn around report of what exactly is known about the disappearance of #nicolabulley . I will explore all the options , bring you a factual evidence analysis and dismiss some of the inaccuracies. pic.twitter.com/IdfPB3fChm — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) February 12, 2023

Local newspapers have also reported that the police have discounted foul play but are keeping an open mind as they continue their search in and around the river Wyre and Morecambe Bay.

A massive emergency service presence remains in the area but has so far only yielded more questions, particularly in light of Bulley´s mobile phone, still connected to a work meeting, having been left on the park bench and her dog´s agitation at her disappearance.

Police continue to focus on the possibility that she drowned, repeating the theory in a meeting with village residents over the weekend. Partner Paul Ansell has also said that his gut instinct is that she drowned, however the underwater search team who trawled the river using the latest sonar equipment thinks otherwise.

But police continue to have few clues with just two witnesses suggesting that they saw people behaving suspiciously in the area around the time of her disappearance. So far they have not made any public calls for the people identified by witnesses to contact them, further infuriating those who believe they have not followed all clues to her disappearance and in time.

Whether bringing in the top investigator who worked on the Saville and McCann cases will make a difference remains to be seen, although a clean set of eyes may view the evidence differently.

